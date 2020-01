Late last December, Teni brought her A-game to her ‘The Billionaire Concert by Teni Makanaki’ concert, and fans won’t forget the magic of the night anytime soon.

The iconic singer performed her hit songs at the event, including Uyo Meyo, Case, Superwoman, and more. And she was joined on stage by her friends, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Zlatan, and many more others.

Check out some of the photos as shared by Bellanaija: