All the Details About Tiwa Savage’s Style for Billboard Magazine

Tiwa Savage set a new records yesterday: she became the first Nigerian female singer to grace the cover of the prestigious Billboard magazine, alongside her colleagues Davido and Mr. Eazi.

And she has shared the details of the stunning outfit she wore for the historical shoot.

According to singer, her ankara thigh-high slit dress, which features a plunging neckline, was designed by the famous Lisa Folawiyo, while the styling was done by Daniel Obasi.

She also shared details about the photography, her hair, and more:

Styling @iamdanielobasi wearing @lisafolawiyo_studio

Photography @lakinogunbanwo

Thanks to Gail Mitchell @hipstermom_ for such a lovely write up

Braids by Iya Aliya (no IG handle) but I can hook you up 😝

As always thanks to @vaprpublicity

Swipe to see the BTS and the photos from the editorial below:

