All the Details About Sophie Turner’s Wedding Dress!

Congratulations again to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas!

Recall that the Game of Thrones and the singer tied the knot last weekend in France, and on Wednesday night, the two shared the first official photo of the two at the event, which marked their second wedding ceremony since they eloped in Las Vegas in May.

From the picture shared which was taken by photographer Corbin Gurkin, the couple is spotted walking away from the wedding aisle as excited guests cheer them on. Sophie wears a white V-neck, long sleeve lace Louis Vuitton bridal gown and her hair is loose and adorned with an elbow-length veil. Joe, on the other hand, sports an all-black Berluti tuxedo.

Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections Nicolas Ghesquiere also posted on Instagram a photo of Sophie modeling her wedding outfit.

Check the photos below: