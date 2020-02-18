All the Details About Marcy Dolapo Oni’s Short Film “Omo Wa”

Over the weekend, Marcy Dolapo Oni hosted the private screening of her new short film, Omo Wa, which follows the struggles of a pregnant lady.

Directed by Seyi Babatope, Omo Wa is a story of a young couple, Folarin and Salewa, who live in Lagos. They maneuver their way through their relationship, even as they are about to embark on a new phase of their lives- Parenthood. While all seems well and straight forward, cracks soon begin to show as it becomes clear they are not on the same page. While becoming a parent, in theory, sounds wonderful, the reality of it becomes all too daunting for Folarin. Salewa, on the other hand, didn’t see this coming, she must have thought of the best pregnancy period with the love of her life.

