‘All Our Pastors Will Soon Have Planes’ – Oyedepo

The founder and presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has said that the ministry is dreaming of having more jets so that all pastors will be flying.

Speaking in a recent programme, the wealthy cleric said he was always glad when the media insisted that Living Faith had eight aircraft, adding that he was looking up to a time when the church would have hangars in all Nigerian airports.

Oyedepo’s dream was captured by the popular Facebook page, Church Gist.

“I’m glad when the media insists we have eight aircraft….but very soon, all our pastors will be flying and we’ll have (aircraft) hangars in all the airports in Nigeria.

“It thrills me anytime I hear our pilots requesting clearance to taxi to DOMINION Hangar….I think to myself ‘who dash monkey banana? A church also having a hangar?’

“Even (Air-Traffic) Controllers always tell him to ‘help us greet Papa oh,” he said.

Oyedepo built Living Faith Church from the scratch in the 1980s and he’s seen as the pioneer of prosperity ministry in Nigeria.