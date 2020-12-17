All it Takes is a Double Tap –Ycee on Getting Woman

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on All it Takes is a Double Tap –Ycee on Getting Woman

Ycee must be really self assured as he has disclosed all it takes for him to get any woman he wants at any time.

The singer/rapper disclosed his on Twitter, noting that he doesn’t have to do anything more like double tap on her social media post.

The ‘Omo Alhaji’ crooner tweeted,

“If I like her a this shot would really take is a double tap”.

Looks like Ycee really has it easy in that department.

, ,

Related Posts

Craze Clown Expecting First Child with Fiancée, Jojo

December 17, 2020

It’s the Little Things, Kechi Okwuchi is Grateful for Earrings

December 17, 2020

Jeremih Speaks About His Near-Death Experience With COVID-19

December 17, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply