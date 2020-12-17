All it Takes is a Double Tap –Ycee on Getting Woman

Ycee must be really self assured as he has disclosed all it takes for him to get any woman he wants at any time.
The singer/rapper disclosed his on Twitter, noting that he doesn’t have to do anything more like double tap on her social media post.
The ‘Omo Alhaji’ crooner tweeted,
“If I like her all this shit would really take is a double tap”
— ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) December 15, 2020
Looks like Ycee really has it easy in that department.