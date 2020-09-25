‘All Bodies are Beautiful’, Selena Gomez Says as She Shows off Scar

Selena Gomez is preaching the message of self love and beauty in different shades with her latest Instagram post.

The singer and actress posted a picture of herself in a stunning blue one piece swimsuit which showed off the scar from her kidney transplant surgery.

Gomez shared the image along with a message, stating that she now feels confident in who she is and what she went through as this was not the case earlier.

Selena Gomez revealed that when she first had her kidney transplant, it was very difficult showing off her scar and she would wear clothing covering that part up. However, she has realised, scar or not, all bodies are beautiful.

