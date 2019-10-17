All About Nicki Minaj’s Fendi Prints Capsule Collection Celebration

Nicki Minaj celebrated her new ‘Fendi Prints On’ capsule collection Tuesday night at the Fendi store in Los Angeles.

According to THR, some of the stars who stepped out for the event included singers-actresses Chloe and Halle Bailey, DJ/producer Diplo, models Shaun Ross and Aleali May, Ming Lee, Paris Jackson, actress Skai Jackson, YouTube vlogger Jenn Im, and Euphoria stars Storm Reid and Sydney Sweeney.

The two-story boutique reportedly was decorated with pink hues, which is Nicki’s signature colour, plus her collection has a lot of shimmery metallics and bold pink patterns mixed with the Italian fashion house’s signature “F” emblem.

Here’s the summary of what happened at the event, as shared by THR:

The queen of honor’s drip of choice included vibrant pink tresses, a curve-hugging, netted silver dress with a matching two-piece underneath and pumps, along with silver door knocker earrings. She also toted around the Mon Tresor PVC mini drawstring bag. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, repped the mens’ collection, wearing the Fendi Prints On leather bomber in silver, a matching baseball cap, ripped black jeans, silver Lycra high top sneakers and the white graphic tee. Both the kicks and his shirt were emblazoned with an animation of Nicki Minaj wearing two high buns, a nod to the look from the cover art for “Chun-Li” — the 2018 Billboard Hot 100hit, where the Queens native spits, “Ay yo I been on, bitch you been con/ Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on” — hence, the name of the collaboration. Patrons also flaunted their Fendi finest and items from the collection, like Chloe and Halle who rocked the silver and hot pink knit dresses, respectively. Sweeney was laced in the pink cutout dress as Reid kept it cute in hot pink pants and a brown Fendi monogrammed short-sleeve shirt. DJ Vashtie, who had a plane to catch at Los Angeles International Airport two hours after the event wrapped at 10:00 p.m., kept the jams coming all night (from A$AP Rocky’s “Fashion Killa” to Minaj’s hits) while donning a sheen, silver, knee-length Fendi number. Fendi Prints On isn’t Minaj’s first foray into fashion. In 2013, she debuted an exclusive line at Kmart, boasting threads for the everyday diva at a budget-friendly price point (it was discontinued in 2016). With her latest high-end capsule, though, Minaj designed garb made for the curvy and confident. “[The collection is] for everyone who wants to show skin. We all go to the beach, we all get sexy, we all have sex, we all bust it open!” she told Elle last month. She also kept her hood in mind, adding, “I want to feel like I’m back in Southside Jamaica, Queens, New York, wearing Fendi. I don’t only want to be front row rocking my Fendi; I want to be in the hood rocking my Fendi, too.” At the Fendi store, waiters circulated the room with trays of Myx Moscato (Minaj’s wine line), rosé, sparkling water and cocktails, as hors d’oeuvres ranging from savory (grilled cheese, tacos, and popcorn in Fendi paper cones) to sweet (chocolate donuts and passion fruit bon bons) filled guests’ tummies. Surrounded by a tight entourage including her stylist, Benji Carlisle, Minaj mingled and posed for the camera and selfies before ducking out for a private moment with her team. Barbies and Kens, as she lovingly calls her fans, of all ages waited outside for a glimpse of her along Rodeo Drive. To cap off the night, Vashtie popped open a bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne, a fitting toast to a star-studded evening.

And here’s what Nicki wore to the event:

The collection — including lines for women, men and children — will be available in 52 Fendi stores and online (fendi.com) starting Oct. 16.