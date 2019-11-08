All About Nancy Isime’s New Show: Get all the Details

Bellanaija is reporting that Nancy Isime hosted her friends and colleagues to an exclusive viewing of her new tv show ‘The Nancy Isime Show”.

Per the outlet, some of those who stepped out for the event held at Lekki Coliseum cinema include Ehiz Dada boy, Slim case, Orezi, Harry song, Falz, Reekado Banks, Denrele, and Alex Unusual.

The report continued:

“The Nancy Isime show aired for the first time, last week on Africa Magic Urban, AIT, and HIPTV.

The show which features several exciting segments including celebrity interviews and games, promises to be Fun, Educative and Revealing.

Showing times are:

  • Africa Magic Urban – Friday 9:30 PM

  • AIT – Saturday 9:00 PM

  • HipTv – Sunday 8:30 PM”

Check out the teaser below:

