All About Justin Bieber’s 10-Part YouTube Docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons”

YouTube has now released the first part of Justin Bieber‘s new docuseries titled “Justin Bieber: Seasons.”

The documentary can only be streamed by YouTube Premium members, and this first episode, titled “Leaving the Spotlight,” features the music star, his managers Braun, Allison Kaye, Creative director Ryan Good and wife, Hailey Baldwin.

In it, the singer speaks about cancelling the final leg of his “Purpose” tour in 2017, how he finally returned to the studio, and details of the tracks for his new album.

In addition to “Seasons”, Bieber has a new album on the way, which will drop on February 14, Valentine’s day.

Watch the video below.

