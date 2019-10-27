All About Ego Boyo’s New Movie, ‘The Ghost and The House of Truth’

Ego Boyo is set to make a major return to the film industry, this time as a producer.

According to Bellanaija, the legendary actress helms the Akin Omotosho-directed film, The Ghost and The House of Truth, which will be shown in the cinemas from November 22.

Per Bellanaija:

The film stars veteran filmmaker, Toyin Oshinaike as Uncle Joe, multiple award-winning actress, Kate Henshaw as inspector Folashade, BAFTA award- winner, Susan Wokoma as Bola Ogun, Mario Obruthe as Tomi, Imoleayo Olusanya as Nike and Dara Egerton – Shyngle as Susan. It also features Fabian Lojede (‘Comatose,’ ‘Jacob’s Cross,’ ‘Man on Ground,’ ‘October 1’) and Kemi Lala Akindoju, who is also the associate producer and casting director of the film. The movie tells the story of a counselor whose eight-year-old daughter goes missing. Frustrated with the police investigation, she takes it upon herself to catch the perpetrator, but as time runs out, things take an unexpected turn.

Check out the trailer below:

We can’t wait!