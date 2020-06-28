Alison Brie Says She Regrets Voicing Vietnamese-American Character

The 37-year-old took to Instagram to express that she regrets voicing

“In hindsight, I wish that I didn’t voice the character of Diane Nguyen,” Brie shared on Instagram. “I now understand that people of color should always voice people of color. We missed a great opportunity to represent the Vietnamese American community accurately and respectfully, and for that I am truly sorry. I applaud all those who stepped away from their voiceover roles in recent days. I have learned a lot from them.”

Brie’s statement comes after stars like Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell announced that they’d be exiting their voice roles as biracial characters on Big Mouth and Central Park, respectively. Additionally, Mike Henry, who voiced Cleveland Brown on Family Guy since 1999, stepped down from his role on Friday.

Structural progress? We hope so!