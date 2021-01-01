Aliko Dangote’s Alleged Ex-girlfriend Speaks on Relationship with the Billionaire

An American based woman has come out to allege that she is Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote’s ex-girlfriend.

The woman who goes by Bea Lewis, took to her social media pages to share insights into what her relationship with the billionaire was like.

Sharing pictures of herself and Aliko Dangote, Bea Lewis noted that the business tycoon broke her heart in a thousand pieces but also changed her perspective on a lot of things.

She took to Instagram to reveal that dating such a powerful man made her question a lot of things about herself; her worth, her beauty, etc., but it also turned her life around.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

