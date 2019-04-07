Aliko Dangote Tells How He Felt The First Time He Withdrew $10 Million

ukamakaLifeStyleNo Comment on Aliko Dangote Tells How He Felt The First Time He Withdrew $10 Million

Aliko Dangote wasn’t sure he was as rich as the reports claimed until he withdrew an incredulous sum and took it home.

The Nigerian businessman spoke about this during a recent chat at the Mo Ibrahim 2019 Forum, saying, “I realised that I had much more than N13bn. And I said all these numbers are just written numbers. One day, I went to a bank–at that time there were no restrictions–and I wrote a cheque and cashed $10 million and I took it home.”

He continued, “And went home and looked at $10 million and said, ‘Okay, now I believe I have money.”

He added that he took the money back the following day.

See the video below:

Related Posts

‘The Snow in My Winter’ – Ajimobi Eulogises Wife, Florence, on Her 60th Birthday

April 5, 2019

5 Reasons Why You Should Audition for ‘MTV Shuga’ Today!

April 4, 2019

Akada Book Festival Set To Address Reading Culture In Nigeria

April 4, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *