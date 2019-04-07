Aliko Dangote Tells How He Felt The First Time He Withdrew $10 Million

Aliko Dangote wasn’t sure he was as rich as the reports claimed until he withdrew an incredulous sum and took it home.

The Nigerian businessman spoke about this during a recent chat at the Mo Ibrahim 2019 Forum, saying, “I realised that I had much more than N13bn. And I said all these numbers are just written numbers. One day, I went to a bank–at that time there were no restrictions–and I wrote a cheque and cashed $10 million and I took it home.”

He continued, “And went home and looked at $10 million and said, ‘Okay, now I believe I have money.”

He added that he took the money back the following day.

See the video below: