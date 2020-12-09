‘Aliens exist…Trump is aware of it’ – Ex-Isreali security chief declares

A former Israeli space security chief has claimed that aliens do exist and that his country and the United States have been dealing with them for years.

Haim Eshed, the former head of Israel’s Defense Ministry’s space directorate, said in an interview with Yediot Aharonot, that humans have been in contact with the aliens from a “galactic federation”.

He said that the extraterrestrial beings had asked them not to reveal that they were here because it would lead to public hysteria. They felt that humanity needed to “evolve and reach a stage where we will… understand what space and spaceships are,” the former space security chief said.

The former space security chief also said that US President Donald Trump was aware of the existence of the aliens and was on the verge of revealing it.

Ershed, a professor and a retired general, claimed that the aliens were equally curious about humanity and were looking to understand the “fabric of the universe”.

He revealed that the cooperation agreements signed between them and the astronauts included an “underground base in the depths of Mars”, with American astronauts and alien representatives present.

When asked why he was revealing the information now, Eshed said that it was because the academic landscape has evolved and that he is in academia. “If I had come up with what I’m saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalised,” he said. “Today, they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received my degrees and awards; I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

