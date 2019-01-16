Alicia Keys to Host the 2019 Grammy Awards

Alicia Keys has been announced as the host of the 61st Grammy Awards set to hold on February 10.

The 15-time Grammy winner Keys posted a video of the moment she learned that she’d been picked to host, with a caption that said, “I’m sooo EXCITED to announce that I’ll be hosting the 61st Annual Grammy Awards!! There’s so much in store and I CAN’T WAIT for y’all to see it ALL come to life.”

“I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy,” said Keys in a statement later, adding, “I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic. I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It’s going up on February 10!”

And also speaking on why they chose her, the outgoing Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow added in a statement, “A dynamic artist with the rare combination of groundbreaking talent and passion for her craft, Alicia Keys is the perfect choice as host for our show. Throughout her exciting career, I have watched her become a powerful force within the music industry and beyond. As an artist who speaks to the power of music for good, a role model, and a spokesperson for change, we are thrilled to have her on board for what’s sure to be an unforgettable GRAMMY Awards.”

We can’t wait!