Alicia Keys’ Stuns With Her Natural Beauty Look at the Grammys

ukamakaFashionNo Comment on Alicia Keys’ Stuns With Her Natural Beauty Look at the Grammys

Alicia Keys hosted the 62nd Grammy Awards last night, where she opened the evening with a moving tribute to Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

The 15-time Grammy Award-winner wore her hair in simple but chic cornrows with perfectly placed kiss curls around her forehead, the same style she sports on the cover of her upcoming album Alicia, released in March.

THR reports that the look was styled by Nai’vasha Johnson, and it was complete with crystals along her hairline and in the corner of each eye. Johnson stylist also braided Alicia’s hair into six chunky cornrows and then pulled it into a simple chignon at the base of her neck, using T3 tools and Emerge hair products.

Check out out below:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Host Alicia Keys speaks onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

And here’s the look from her album:

View this post on Instagram

#ALICIA The Album 3/20

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on

Related Posts

Check Out all the Accessories that Made Headlines at Last Night’s Grammys

January 27, 2020

Italian man weds Nigerian girlfriend in colourful ceremony [Photos]

January 26, 2020

Lizzo Celebrates Her Body in New Issue of Rolling Stone Magazine

January 23, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *