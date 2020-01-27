Alicia Keys’ Stuns With Her Natural Beauty Look at the Grammys

Alicia Keys hosted the 62nd Grammy Awards last night, where she opened the evening with a moving tribute to Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

The 15-time Grammy Award-winner wore her hair in simple but chic cornrows with perfectly placed kiss curls around her forehead, the same style she sports on the cover of her upcoming album Alicia, released in March.

THR reports that the look was styled by Nai’vasha Johnson, and it was complete with crystals along her hairline and in the corner of each eye. Johnson stylist also braided Alicia’s hair into six chunky cornrows and then pulled it into a simple chignon at the base of her neck, using T3 tools and Emerge hair products.

Check out out below:

And here’s the look from her album: