Alicia Keys has finally opened up on how she came up with the idea of paying tribute to Kobe Bryant during the 2020 Grammys just hours after his sudden death.

The singer spoke about this during her sit-down on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday. “We were all freaking out because obviously hearing the news about Kobe and his daughter was so tragic and none of us can still believe it now to this day,” said Keys, per THR.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died earlier Sunday in a helicopter crash.

Keys said that they had to “properly honour him in his house.” She continued, “It was definitely a crazy feeling because literally minutes before we were going to do something else, and we had to really figure out how can we properly honor him in his house on this night. And everyone who adores him and loves him so much has been inspired by him and felt so devastated in that moment.”

“I was literally backstage, I put on my meditation music, I just was thinking and I called some of my closest people that helped me really find the truth in the moment,” the singer continued. “It just so happened Boyz II Men was there already that night and we wanted to do something special, create just something that felt like it was the right thing, and we pulled it together and it was just beautiful. It was like that magic that happens when it’s necessary.”

She added that the night was “so much.” Keys continued, “I was so honored to be able to share that moment with all of us, with the entire world, that we together could go through something that hurts to bad together.”

“I feel really honored to have been able to be there with you in that time,” she concluded.