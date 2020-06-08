Alicia Keys Offers Tells Young Students: “Your Generation is Going to Heal Us”

Alicia Keys was among the lineup of stars who shared encouraging words to graduating students in the YouTube Originals’ Dear Class of 2020 virtual commencement, which premiered on Sunday.

“I know right now it might not feel like there’s a lot to celebrate and that’s okay. It’s okay to not be okay right now. I know so many people are not thinking about your time at school,” Keys said, before she went on to address the nationwide uprising in the United States in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

Keys praised any students who have worked on “making sure your voices are heard” amid a time when “the world feels broken.” “You are showing that your generation is going to heal us. I promise to always be by your side, no matter where the fight for justice takes us next.”

“The pain is not new but it feels different. For the first time, no matter what we look like or what we’re from, we can see so clearly what injustice looks like and now we can all choose how to respond. Change only happens when we educate ourselves and hold each other accountable and make sure we register to vote,” the singer said.

Keys then told the student that to ensure change happens, they must always “recognize our biases” and “empathize with those that seem different on the surface.” “Thank you for being the inspiration for the world to see our collective humanity. I hope you can laugh, smile and allow yourself to reflect on all your accomplishments.”

“There’s nothing and no one that can stop you from changing the world. I see you. You’re unstoppable,” the singer said.

Watch the ceremony below:

