Looks like years of hard work and consistency are about to pay off for Nigeria’s foremost comedian, Alibaba.

The father of contemporary comedy has been awarded a TV license and is set to launch his XQZ MOI TV.

Taking to Instagram, Alibaba reposted a congratulatory message by fellow comedian, TeeA who shared the news of this latest feat on his Instagram page.

See the post below.

Congratulations to Alibaba on this giant feat.

