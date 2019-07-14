Ali Nuhu Says Northern Actor Are Uncomfortable Because of Cultural Differences

Ali Nuhu has addressed the huge disparity between the movies churned out by the two major arms in the Nigerian movie industry–Kannywood and Nollywood.

Speaking with Sunday Scoop, the famous northern actor revealed that most of his colleagues are not always uncomfortable with the roles given to the by Nollywood filmmakers, and this is because of our cultural and religious differences. He said:

“There is a disconnection between the film industries in the northern and southern part of the country. There are many reasons for this; one of which is the market. In northern Nigeria, the stories usually have Muslim themes with Hausa tradition, while in southern Nigeria, it is mostly Christian stories with either Igbo, Yoruba, Benin or southern cultures. As a result of different cultures and backgrounds, northern actors are not usually comfortable with the roles they are given in the southern film industry. That makes it uncomfortable for them to be part of the industry. Having said that, I don’t think the dichotomy is healthy for the industry because when movies cut across both axis, they tend to attract a wider audience. If there is a way the gap can be bridged, it would be of immense importance to the industry.”

And asked about the gender restrictions in Kannywood films, especially the rule banning women from hugging men in their films, he said:

“I wouldn’t say that the industry is too strict, but the background and culture an actor comes from matters a lot. If you’re from a particular area and are loved by the people of that area, if you do things your audience is not comfortable with, you would be automatically rejected. And if you’re rejected in the North, even the producers in the south would not want to work with you.”