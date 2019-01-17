Ali Baba Speaks on the Bizarre ‘Quiet’ Trailing the Upcoming Presidential Election

The presidential election is just one month away and Nigerians like Ali Baba have noticed the sudden quiet atmosphere surrounding this period, which is so unlike in the past.

Writing on his Instagram, the famous comedian spoke on why he thinks this is so, and how this translates into better election campaigns in the future.

“By now, all traditional and new media would have been loaded with adverts and campaign materials. Oya na, do it let’s see. The good thing in all of these that is happening, is, that, gradually, CASH POLITICS, PAY AS YOU GO ELECTIONS, and HIGHEST BIDDER GETS VOTES… will soon be eradicated or at least reduced,” he wrote.

