Alhaji Lai Mohammed Mourns Majek Fashek

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the death of international reggae star Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly called Majek Fashek, as a huge loss to the Creative Industry, especially coming at a time the industry has taken a hit from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister said Majek Fashek was the archetypal musician, as he was not just a singer but also a song writer and a guitarist.

”He blazed the trail not only for today’s reggae artists but for the entire generation of musicians in the country. Makej Fashek will particularly be remembered for his groundbreaking album, ‘Prisoner of Conscience’, which featured timeless songs like ‘Send Down The Rain’, ‘Redemption Song’ and ‘Afrikans Keep Your Culture’ . Long after his demise, Majek Fashek’s voice will continue to echo across space and time, thanks to those iconic songs,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed expressed his condolences to the family, friends and fans of the late Musician, as well as to the entire Creative Industry, and prayed to God to grant repose to his soul and comfort his family.

”One of the best tributes we can pay to Majek Fashek is to do everything we can to ensure the rebound of the Industry, to which he gave so much, from its present state, occasioned by the effects of the pandemic,” he said.

