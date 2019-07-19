Algeria win Africa Cup of Nations

Algeria won the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time after a freak early goal gave them a 1-0 win against Senegal in the final in Cairo.

Baghdad Bounedjah’s shot took a massive deflection off defender Salif Sane and looped over goalkeeper Alfred Gomis and into the net.

Senegal, looking for their first-ever ASfcon title, were awarded a penalty after Adlene Guedioura handled the ball in the box, but the decision was overturned after a VAR review by Cameroonian referee Neant Alioum.

Winger Ismaila Sarr had a chance to level for Senegal, but he couldn’t keep his volley from inside the box in target.

Algeria closed out the rest of the game to win their first title since their 1-0 win over Nigeria in the 1990 final.