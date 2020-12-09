Alfred Molina Set to Reprise Role as Dr. Octopus in Spiderman 3

Alfred Molina is set to reprise the villainous character of Dr. Octopus as he makes his return to the Spider-Man franchise.

The Emmy nominated actor will return as Otto Octavius for 'Spider-Man' 3, donning his metal arms once again, THR reports.

Molina who made his first appearance in the franchise with Sam Raimi's 2004 sequel of Spider-Man 2, became a fan-favourite as Otto Octavius, a brilliant scientist turned eight-limbed villain who pushed Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man to the limits.

Rumour of Alfred Molina's return to the franchise was reported by GWw in November, after the actor was spotted on the set of the film.

The new Spiderman 3, directed by Jon Watts which stars Tom Holland and Zendaya is set for release on December 17, 2021.

Benedict Cumberbatach will also appear in the film reprising his Marvel character of Dr. strange and Jamie Foxx who starred in 2014's The Amazing Spiderman 2 will also return to play Electro.

Back in October, Jamie Foxx had posted

a now-deleted Instagram post, suggesting that three different Spider-Men could appear in the film.

Marvel and Sony had no comment on this.

