Alexx Ekubo Gifts Fan Money for Calling Out a Business Page Attacking Another Business Page

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Alexx Ekubo Gifts Fan Money for Calling Out a Business Page Attacking Another Business Page

Alexx Ekubo has decided to bless a fan with monetary gift for the singular act of spreading positive vibes.

The actor revealed this on his Instagram page after sharing a screenshot of a conversation between two fans in his comment section.

The comments were made under a post he had earlier made in promoting a real estate company on Instagram and looking through the comment, he stumbled on the particular conversation that caught his eye.

I stumbled on this comment on my post yesterday about @elitecastleltd homes.
I can’t say this enough I always like to spread positivity, I find it attractive when pple do.
We as a people must always try to build up & not tear down. If you don’t have anything positive to say about something or someone pls humbly I beg you to shutup & look the other way. I see negative comments on various pages & it irks my spirit & saddens my heart. Pls let’s do better.
Anyway long story short @zayne_ryker 30k for you from the “not so special house”, he wrote

 

Related Posts

Kanye West Shares Adorable Picture of Kim’s Look-alike Daughter, Chicago

July 9, 2020

Mo’Nique Denies Rumours of Replacing Nene Leakes on RHOA

July 9, 2020

BBNaija’s Khloe Reveals That She Hates Men

July 9, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply