Alexx Ekubo Gifts Fan Money for Calling Out a Business Page Attacking Another Business Page

Alexx Ekubo has decided to bless a fan with monetary gift for the singular act of spreading positive vibes.

The actor revealed this on his Instagram page after sharing a screenshot of a conversation between two fans in his comment section.

The comments were made under a post he had earlier made in promoting a real estate company on Instagram and looking through the comment, he stumbled on the particular conversation that caught his eye.

“I stumbled on this comment on my post yesterday about @elitecastleltd homes.

I can’t say this enough I always like to spread positivity, I find it attractive when pple do.

We as a people must always try to build up & not tear down. If you don’t have anything positive to say about something or someone pls humbly I beg you to shutup & look the other way. I see negative comments on various pages & it irks my spirit & saddens my heart. Pls let’s do better.

Anyway long story short @zayne_ryker 30k for you from the “not so special house”, he wrote

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

