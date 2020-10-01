Alexx Ekubo Celebrates His Chieftaincy with Car Gift to Mother

Alexx Ekubo was recently conferred with a chieftaincy title in Imo State and finally celebrated it.T

The Arochukwu of Abia State native was coronated as the IKUKU Of Amumara Town, Mbaise, Imo state at the just concluded Iri-Ji (New Yam Festival) and decided to celebrate the revered position by splurging millions of naira on a car gift for him mother.

Alexx Ekubo showed off the gift, a Toyota Venza via his Instagram page as he shared the news of his generosity. He captioned the videos and photos;

“To celebrate my Chieftaincy, I surprised my mum with a little gift, thank you mum for the constant peayers, it’s working. I love you forever and a day mum. #ChiefIkuku”.

