Alexis Ohanian Requests Replacement be a Black Candidate as He Steps Down from Reddit’s Board

Tech entrepreneur and Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian has stepped down as a member of Reddit’s board of directors.

The Reddit co-founder alluded his decision to leadership taking a step in the right direction in curbing racial injustice across America.

Ohanian who is father to a black daughter, Alexis Olympia, whom he shares with his wife, noted that he has requested that his replacement not only be a black candidate but will also use his future gains from his stock in the company to serve the black community.

Alexis Ohanian Senior made a pledge of $1million to Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Know Your Right’ camp and a link to the website now proudly sits in his bio.

Sharing a video where he made his decision known on Instagram, Ohanian wrote;

“I co-founded @reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging.?
It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country.

“I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: “What did you do?” I have resigned as a member of the reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, and I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I’m starting with a pledge of $1M to @kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp?

“I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop.

I co-founded @reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging.  It is long overdue to do the right thing. I'm doing this for me, for my family, and for my country. I'm saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: What did you do? I have resigned as a member of the reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, and I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I'm starting with a pledge of $1M to @kaepernick7's @yourrightscamp  I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop.

