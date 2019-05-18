Alexis Ohanian Is Eager to Learn How to Do His Daughter’s Hair

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Alexis Ohanian Is Eager to Learn How to Do His Daughter’s Hair

Alexis Ohanian is a sweet dad.

The Reddit founder is eager to learn how to take care of his and Serena Williams’ daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian’s hair. So, he applied to join some private Facebook groups about natural hair.

“Just applied to join 4 private Natural Hair Facebook groups. I hope they don’t auto-reject my application when they see my profile photo. I told them it was to keep getting better at doing my daughter’s hair,” he tweeted.

And this stirred heartwarming reactions on Twitter, with many parents offering support and making valuable recommendations.

Check the tweet below:

,

Related Posts

Lamar Odom Reveals He Used Prosthetic Penis to Pass Drug Test for 2004 Olympics

May 18, 2019

2019 BET Awards: Cardi B Leads Nominations With Seven

May 18, 2019

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Name Their Newborn Son ‘Psalm West’

May 18, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *