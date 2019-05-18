Alexis Ohanian Is Eager to Learn How to Do His Daughter’s Hair

Alexis Ohanian is a sweet dad.

The Reddit founder is eager to learn how to take care of his and Serena Williams’ daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian’s hair. So, he applied to join some private Facebook groups about natural hair.

“Just applied to join 4 private Natural Hair Facebook groups. I hope they don’t auto-reject my application when they see my profile photo. I told them it was to keep getting better at doing my daughter’s hair,” he tweeted.

And this stirred heartwarming reactions on Twitter, with many parents offering support and making valuable recommendations.

