Alex Trebek, Legendary Host of ‘Jeopardy!,’ Dies at 80

Alex Trebek is dead.

The famous host of Jeopardy! who ruled the TV with his show for more than three decades reportedly died early Sunday morning.

His show also confirmed this on social media, in a tweet in which they said he “passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

THR adds:

On March 6, 2019, the game show icon revealed that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but he vowed to beat it “because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years.” In November 2018, he had extended his deal through 2022. In the weeks following his stunning announcement, hundreds of thousands of messages were sent to the host — all of which he read, according to a second video in which he thanked those folks for their support and encouragement. He said he lost his hair during cancer treatments and wore a hairpiece on the air.

You can read more about his rise to fame here.

He was 80.

