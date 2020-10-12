Alex Ekubo Receives Range Rover Gift After Buying Mum a Car

Alex Ekubo is the proud owner of a brand new Range Rover Autobiography.

The actor and newly crowned chief, shared how he had been saving for a while to get himself a SUV but felt led to buy his mother a Toyota Venza before sorting himself out.

He revealed that one of his friends called him up to celebrate his Chieftaincy title and voila! He was presented with the SUV of his dreams, a Range Rover Autobiography as a gift.

Alex Ekubo shared a video of his newly acquired automobile on his Instagram page and advised folks to cultivate the habit of giving as it’s more blessed to give than to receive.

