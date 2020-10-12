Alex Ekubo Receives Range Rover Gift After Buying Mum a Car

Alex Ekubo is the proud owner of a brand new Range Rover Autobiography.
The actor and newly crowned chief, shared how he had been saving for a while to get himself a SUV but felt led to buy his mother a Toyota Venza before sorting himself out.
He revealed that one of his friends called him up to celebrate his Chieftaincy title and voila! He was presented with the SUV of his dreams, a Range Rover Autobiography as a gift.
Alex Ekubo shared a video of his newly acquired automobile on his Instagram page and advised folks to cultivate the habit of giving as it’s more blessed to give than to receive.
View this post on Instagram
Good Morning everyone, So I’ve been saving to get myself an Suv for a while, but as you all know “problem no dey finish” especially “family problem”. Anyway long story short, I was torn btw getting my mum a car (which has been long overdue) or continue saving the money to buy my Suv. After thinking & praying about it, I was led by the spirit to sort mum first, so last week i got her a Toyota Venza. Yesterday a good friend called to congratulate me on been #ChiefIkuku & asked me to come to his house to celebrate the chieftaincy, little did I know he had a major surprise for me, after dinner he gifted me this RANGE ROVER AUTOBIOGRAPHY, my people i’m still in utter shock & disbelief. 😩😩😩 See ehn! My humble advice to everyone, is to be a giver, for it is better to give than to receive, help others whenever you can, & keep your hands clean, never envy anyone’s success, your time will come. Good things come to those who wait. I am Grateful, I am Grateful, I AM GRATEFUL !!! 😩😩 WHAT GOD CANNOT DO, DOES NOT EXIST