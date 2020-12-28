Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Address Faking A Spanish Heritage

Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, was called out last week for perpetrating “a decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person.”

The accusation came from a Twitter handle, @lenibriscoe, who shared a number of damning videos of “Hilaria,” from a Good Morning America appearance where she faked a Spanish accent to a Today show stop in which she supposedly could not remember the English word for “cucumber.”

Other posts showed Hilaria’s mother talked about growing up in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, plus this article pointed to how she had spent her entire career practicing medicine in Massachusetts, where she’d served as “an associate physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School” until she “retired from both positions in 2012,” according to MassLive.

Also, this video interview she said she moved to Mallorca, Spain, in 2011, the same year Hilaria began dating Alec, at age 27.) An obituary for Hilaria’s grandfather on her father’s side stated that he was an American with roots in the country that “pre-dated the American Revolution,” while a wedding announcement indicated that her grandfather’s first wife (and mother of their children) hailed from Nebraska.

As if this was not bad enough, Hilaria Baldwin’s CAA speaker page claims that she was born in Mallorca, Spain, as does her IMDb bio and Wikipedia page. She had also said on a podcast earlier this year: “I moved here [to America] when I was 19 to go to NYU from… my family lives in Spain, they live in Mallorca,” adding, “I knew no pop culture.”

Jezebel reports that she “graced the cover of Hola! magazine, a Spanish-language publication based out of Madrid, where she was identified as a Spanish person in both the interview and its press release. Alec Baldwin has repeatedly referred to her as “Spanish” online. And she’s made a number of appearances in Latina magazine, which she’s enthusiastically promoted (Spain is not a part of Latin America, by the way), and has referred to Spain as her home.”

Her five young children with Baldwin all have Spanish names.

Hilaria’s real name apparently is Hillary Hayward-Thomas, according to her old MySpace page and those who claim to be her old classmates. She reportedly attended the private Cambridge School of Weston, in Massachusetts, and in her senior yearbook is listed as “Hillary Hayward-Thomas”.

Reacting to the outrage, Hilaria took to Instagram to explain her side of the story.

“First thing I told my husband is that I was born in Boston,” she said. “I spent a lot of my childhood in Spain. My nuclear family lives in Spain and has lived there for a long time. And I came here—I was moving around a lot, but I came here when I was 19 years old to go to college. I’ve never said that my mother was Spanish, my family is a big mix of so many different things… I don’t really understand why this is turning into such a big thing. I want to take it seriously, but I also don’t want it to be all of a sudden I’m apologizing for who I am. Because at this point, I’m starting to feel that I’m being attacked for who I am, and that no answer is the right answer.”

Alec Baldwin also took to Instagram and denied that there was any merit to the controversy surrounding Hilaria.

“The majority of what’s been said, and—again, I don’t want to enumerate what those things are—is false. And some of it’s so spectacularly false… As much as that hurts, the only thing I can do is talk to that half of the public or portion of the public who understands what I mean when I say, ‘Consider the source.’ Consider the source.”

