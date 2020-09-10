Alec Baldwin and Wife, Hilaria Welcome Fifth Child Together

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria have once again added to their growing brood as the couple have welcomed their fifth child together, a boy.
The Mom Brain podcast co-host and fitness guru, shared a photo of herself, her husband and son on her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 9, revealing that their newest addition to the family came on Tuesday, September 8.
“We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier. Stay tuned for a name,” she captioned the photo.
Alec Baldwin also shared the same picture on his Instagram page and captioned it;
“Numero Cinquo esta aqui… (para mi numero seis).
“I love you @hilariabaldwin. My karma is your karma. Your karma is mine.”
The new baby comea months after Hilaria suffered two miscarriages in the space of one year in 2019.
Congratulations to them.