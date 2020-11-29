Alaves stun Real Madrid as Atletico go top

Real Madrid slumped to a shock 2-1 loss at home to Alaves in La Liga on Saturday with Eden Hazard hobbling off injured yet again.

Lucas Perez scored a fifth-minute penalty at Alfredo di Stefano stadium and Joselu added a second just after half-time following an awful mistake by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Casemiro gave Real a lifeline on 86 minutes but Alaves held on for a priceless victory that lifted them up to ninth.

Zinedine Zidane’s men remain in fourth place and six points behind Real Sociedad and Diego Simeone’s Atletico – who extending their winning run to six matches with a 1-0 win over Valencia.

After a minute’s silence in honour of Diego Maradona, in keeping with the poignant tributes around Spain this weekend following the death of the Argentine legend, Real soon fell behind when Nacho handled at a corner.

Perez powered the spot-kick beyond Courtois to give Alaves the lead, and Madrid’s night went from bad to worse when Hazard was forced off on 28 minutes after taking a knock, the latest in a long list of injury setbacks for the Belgium star.

While a terrific double save by Fernando Pacheco denied Toni Kroos, a howler from Courtois presented Joselu with the second goal on 49 minutes when a wayward pass went straight to the forward who steered home from 30 yards.

Mariano Diaz’s header was cleared off the line before Casemiro tapped in from close range after Pacheco kept out Vinicius Junior’s effort, but Alaves clung on as Isco clipped the bar with the final kick.

