Alan Merrill, who wrote I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll, dies from coronavirus

Alan Merrill, who co-wrote and sang I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll, has died after contracting coronavirus.

The shocking news was shared by his daughter Laura, saying the 69-year-old had been healthy enough to play shows a few weeks ago.

“He played down the ‘cold’ he thought he had,” she wrote, before warning other families not to be complacent.

“You don’t think it’ll happen to you or your strong family. It has,” she wrote. “Stay home if not for you, for others. For my dad. This thing is real.”

Coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the US, with over 2,300 killed so far from almost 200,000 infections

I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll became a global hit for Joan Jett in 1982 and has been covered by artists ranging from Britney Spears to Weird Al Yankovic.

Merrill’s daughter said it was unlikely her father would receive a proper funeral because of the restrictions in place over coronavirus.

“We probably won’t be able to mourn him properly with a funeral,” she wrote. “I just lost the greatest love of my life and won’t be able to hug anyone because I’ve been exposed and need to self quarantine for two weeks… alone.”

Check out a performance of the classic below.

https://youtu.be/8AT_Pbtyid0