Alade Brown Surfaces on Social Media After Alleged Arrested Over that Nude Photo

Alade Brown, whose real name is Akuapem Poloo, has shared a fun video on her Instagram shortly after news surfaced that she was picked up by authorities over that controversial photo with her 7-year-old son.

Recall that the actress had apologised numerously for the photo, and even got her son on camera to address trolls who won’t let his mother be. Yesterday, Ghana blogs claimed she was picked by the icked up by operatives of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), after folks petitioned the Inspector-General of Police in Ghana to investigate her.

She allegedly was sent to the headquarters of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit around the Ministries in Accra.

However, Brown has now shared a new post on her Instagram, showing herself singing along to a song from her stereo. “I’m too blessed lol,” she captioned the video. “God is great.”

