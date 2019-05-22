Aladdin Premiere: Jada Pinkett Dresses Up As A Genie

Last night, Jada Pinkett surprised many fans when she stepped out in a “Genie” inspired outfit for the “Aladdin” movie premiere in Hollywood, California.

From the photos, the 47-year-old actress dressed up as the Genie as she joined husband Will Smith on the purple carpet. And other photos show her with their children Jaden and Willow, and Will’s kid Trey.

Also in attendance at the premiere was Will‘s Fresh Prince of Bel Air co-star and longtime friend Alfonso Ribeiro and his 6-year-old son Alfonso Jr.

“Aladdin” hits theaters on Friday, May 24!

Check out some of the photos below, as shared by Just Jared: