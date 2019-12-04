‘Aladdin’ Actor, Mena Massoud, Says He Hasn’t Had a “Single Audition”

Aladdin live-action film may have raked in over $1billion, but the lead actor Mena Massoud hasn’t had instant Hollywood success as fans predicted.

“I’m kind of tired of staying quiet about it,” the Aladdin actor says in a new Daily Beast interview, published Tuesday. “I want people to know that it’s not always dandelions and roses when you’re doing something like Aladdin. ‘He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.’ It’s none of those things. I haven’t had a single audition since Aladdin came out.”

THR adds that Massoud famously beat out 2,000 other actors to land the titular character in the Disney live-action remake, which has grossed $1.05 billion at the box office.

“It’s wild to a lot of people,” Massoud added in the story. “People have these ideas in their head. It’s like, I’m sitting here being like, OK, Aladdin just hit $1 billion. Can I at least get an audition? Like I’m not expecting you to be like, here’s Batman. But can I just get in the room? Like, can you just give me a chance? So it’s not always what you think.”

The Egyptian-born Canadian actor has been vocal about his previous struggles to avoid playing terrorist characters as a Middle Eastern actor in Hollywood and his early challenges as an actor in Canada. “Even though I’m very fortunate and grateful to have played Aladdin, there were still four, five casting directors who never gave me a shot in Toronto. They didn’t give me the time of day. I never got to audition for them,” Massoud told The Hollywood Reporter while launching his Ethnically Diverse Artists Foundation, which looks to support underrepresented artists.