Queen Adejoke Adeyemi is the apple of her husband’s eyes and she knows it.

The last wife of the Alaafin of Oyo took to Instagram to share a romantic banter between herself and the monarch.

Posting a picture of both of them deep in conversation, the fashion and beauty influencer captioned it;

“He was saying; Can you stop being so cute? 🤣 @alaafin_oyo #hisoxygen #elledaddy”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook