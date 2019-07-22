Alaafin Writes Buhari, Warms of Looming Anarchy over Siege on Yorubaland

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, yesterday warned of a looming anarchy over the growing insecurity in the land.

The monarch urged President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast, warning that delay could be dangerous.

In a June 24 letter to the President titled: “Yoruba Question in Nigeria Conundrum”, Oba Adeyemi observed that the country is united in grief over the spate of terrorism, kidnapping, killings, rape and other crimes.

He said: “The people of Yorubaland in the traditional six states of the Southwest geo-political zone and extending to some parts of Kogi, Kwara and Edo states live in palpable fear because of new wave of insecurity of life and the property they now witness on a daily basis and which is alien to them.

“This new uncomplimentary development is not unrelated to the new wave of criminal activities usually associated with banditry, armed robbery and, lately, kidnapping and rape of genuinely innocent and law abiding citizens.”

The monarch said the Yoruba may revive their pre-colonial military structures, which have not been totally collapsed, in their desperate need to defend their people, stressing that the military structure will enjoy the comprehensive backing of Yoruba in the Diaspora.

The Alaafin said the onus was on the President to restore security, thereby building confidence in his administration.

He noted that the activities of suspected herdsmen who laid siege to highways in Yorubaland, particularly in Owo, Akure, Ilesa, Ibadan, Ife, Ibarapa, Ijebu and Ekiti are worrisome to the race.