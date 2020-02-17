Alaafin of Oyo, 81, welcomes baby with youngest wife

There’s yet more reason to celebrate at the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, as the octogenarian monarch welcomes another new baby boy with one of his young queens, Olori Damilola.

Damilola, who is presently the youngest among the many pretty queens in Alaafin’s palace took to her Instagram page in the wee hours of Monday morning to share a photo of the new born prince.

A delighted Damilola wrote:

“Alliamdullillai on my new born baby boy congratulations to me😍😍 Omo oba ti de.”

