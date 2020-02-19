Al Pacino’s girlfriend dumps him for being ‘too old’

Isreali actress Meital Dohan has opened up about the reason for her break up with legendary American actor and filmmaker Al Pacino.

Dohan, 43, told Israel’s LaIsha magazine that she ended things with Pacino, 79 — in part due to the 39-years age difference.

“It’s hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino. The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn’t last.”

Dohan revealed that although she broke up with Al Pacino after a recent fight she still loves and appreciates him:

“I had a fight with him and left him recently, but of course, I really love and appreciate him, and I was glad to be there for him when he needed me and to be a part of his legacy. It’s an honour for me. I’m glad this relationship happened between us, and hope we remain good friends.”

When asked about gifts (and memories), Dohan laughed at the idea that she had much to take from the relationship.

“He only bought me flowers,” she said. “How can you say politely that he doesn’t like to spend money?”

Alfredo James “Al” Pacino attained international acclaim and recognition for his breakthrough role as Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather (1972), for which he received his first Oscar nomination.

He reprised the role in the sequels The Godfather Part II (1974) and The Godfather Part III (1990). His portrayal of Corleone is regarded as one of the greatest performances in film history.

Other notable portrayals include Tony Montana in Scarface (1983), Carlito Brigante in Carlito’s Way (1993), Benjamin Ruggiero in Donnie Brasco (1997), Lowell Bergman in The Insider (1999).

He has also starred in the Heat (1995), The Devil’s Advocate (1997), Insomnia (2002), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) and The Irishman (2019).