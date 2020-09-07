Al-Jazeera journalist says bribery ‘normal in Nigeria’

Zimbabwean-born Aljazeera journalist, Haru Mutasa has shared a rather damning experience of her time working in Nigeria.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Mutasa stated that bribery is important and an integral part of Nigeria.

She said the first time she was given a brown envelope filled with dollars was in Nigeria and it was after she interviewed someone important in Kano.

Of course, she turned it down and had to on numerous other occasions.

Working in Nigeria. In Kano. We interviewed someone very important. First time I was given the brown envelope. I opened it. Saw the US dollars, gave it back. Gave some excuse why I can’t accept the money. It’s happened more times in Nigeria, it’s normal there

