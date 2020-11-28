Al Ahly wins record extending ninth Caf Champions League crown

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Al Ahly wins record extending ninth Caf Champions League crown

Mohamed Magdi scored a stunning goal four minutes from time as Al Ahly beat bitter Cairo rivals Zamalek 2-1 to claim the 2019-20 CAF Champions League title and extend their record number of wins in Africa’s elite club competition to nine.

The teams were locked at 1-1 at the Cairo International Stadium when midfielder Magdi collected a loose ball 30 metres out, showed neat control under pressure and volleyed into the corner of the net.

It sparked wild scenes of celebration from the players in a stadium missing the usual 100 000 fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The title win is a second for Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane after the South African tactician led Mamelodi Sundowns to victory in 2016, when they also beat Zamalek in what was then a two-legged decider.

Friday’s match is the first time since the inaugural African Champions Cup final in 1965 that the final was a single game.

,

Related Posts

Barcelona players accept 122m euros pay cut

November 28, 2020

Tyson, 54, warns of ‘fast start’ in ring return against Jones

November 28, 2020

Barca target Neymar, Mane

November 27, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply