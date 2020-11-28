Al Ahly wins record extending ninth Caf Champions League crown

Mohamed Magdi scored a stunning goal four minutes from time as Al Ahly beat bitter Cairo rivals Zamalek 2-1 to claim the 2019-20 CAF Champions League title and extend their record number of wins in Africa’s elite club competition to nine.

The teams were locked at 1-1 at the Cairo International Stadium when midfielder Magdi collected a loose ball 30 metres out, showed neat control under pressure and volleyed into the corner of the net.

It sparked wild scenes of celebration from the players in a stadium missing the usual 100 000 fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The title win is a second for Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane after the South African tactician led Mamelodi Sundowns to victory in 2016, when they also beat Zamalek in what was then a two-legged decider.

Friday’s match is the first time since the inaugural African Champions Cup final in 1965 that the final was a single game.

