Akwa Ibom rejects FG’s rice

Akwa Ibom State Government on Thursday said it discarded 510 of the 1800 bags of customs bonded rice sent by the Federal Government as palliative.

According to the government, its decision was informed by laboratory test results which showed that the 510 bags were not fit for human consumption.

Secretary to State Government and Chairman of COVID-19 Committee, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem stated this at the 13th edition of Covid-19 update in Uyo.

“As we reported a few weeks ago, we took delivery of 1,800 bags of Nigerian Customs warehouse bonded rice donated by the Federal Government.

“On receipt of the donation, we noticed that some grains of the rice had obvious de-coloration and in order to ascertain whether or not they were fit for human consumption, we subjected them to a thorough laboratory test procedure,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

