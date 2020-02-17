Akume denies insulting Tor Tiv

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, has said that there was no time he insulted the Tor Tiv, and the Tiv Area Traditional Council, HRM, Professor James Ayatse.

A former governor of the state, Akume was responding to a barrage of attacks on him on the allegations that he insulted the paramount ruler by calling him Tor pati (partisan king) stating that the allegation was borne out of people’s imagination especially those who want to create enmity between Tor Tiv and himself.

Akume who spoke at the wedding reception in honor of the Tiv Paramount ruler’s son Dr. Fanen Ortese Ayatse at the IBB Square in Makurdi, explained that he did not insult Tor Tiv and would not dare such a thing considering his background as someone whose family has produced a traditional ruler of high status.

The senator who represented President Mohammadu Buhari, at the occasion, said as a prominent son of Tiv nation, he understands the culture and traditions of the Tiv people therefore would not do such a thing nor encourage anyone with such intent to go ahead in doing what he said is tantamount sacrilege knowing that the consequences will be devastating.

He urged Tor Tiv to put everything behind and see him as a respectful and obedient son of the land who is ready to accord him the respect he and other Traditional rulers deserve.

He said politics was over and there is need for the people to come together to forge a common front devoid of acrimony and to build the state.

“I come from a royal family and would not at any point in time show disrespect to traditional institution.

“Those behind the allegation that I insulted the Tor Tiv Professor James Ayatse at a public function are lying and that is their mere imagination.

“I am assuring the Tor Tiv of a cordially relationship and respect at all times.

“I remain his subject and he is free to call on me at anytime as a father for advise anytime I go wrong.

“It is his exclusive right and needed nobody to do that on his behalf” Akume explained.