Akuapem Poloo to be Probed by Ghanaian Police Following Petition by Child Rights International

Tofunmi OluwashinaLifeStyleNo Comment on Akuapem Poloo to be Probed by Ghanaian Police Following Petition by Child Rights International

It looks like Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Alade Brown aka Akuapem Poloo is in more trouble than she bargained for following her controversial  nude photoshoot with her son to mark his 7th birthday on Tuesday, June 30.

A petition to probe the mother of one has been written to the Ghanaian police by Child Rights International who deemed her action as a violation of the Child Right Act.

Though the actress already issued a public apology following the heavy backlash she received after the picture went viral, her troubles might only just be beginning.

The petition which was signed by Bright Appiah, the executive director of the organisation and directed to the Ghanaian Inspector General of Police, requested a thorough investigation into Akuapem Poloo for what it termed a ‘violation of the welfare principle of the Children’s Act and abuse of the child’s right to privacy and dignity.’

,

Related Posts

Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival Canceled Due to Pandemic

July 2, 2020

Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage’s Dance Video is us Hitting the Club with our Bestie

July 2, 2020

Mercy Johnson and Family do a Career Line Up and ‘Foodie’ Definitely has Our Vote

July 2, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply