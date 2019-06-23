‘Akpeyi a Silly Goalkeeper’ – Former Nigeria Coach Reacts to Eagles Afcon Opener

A former coach of the Golden Eaglets, Godwin Izilein, on Saturday said Super Eagles’ victory over Burundi would boost their confidence ahead of their next match.

Izilein, however, described Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi as a ‘silly’ goalkeeper who commits silly mistakes and could not hold the ball firmly.

“A good goalkeeper should be the last to make silly mistakes because he is the last man standing. The team handlers need to do something about him or else,” he stated.

Three-time champions Nigeria beat their Burundian counterparts 1-0 in a keenly contested match in Alexandria at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tagged “Egypt 2019”.

Speaking after the match, Izilein said Nigerians have a lot to hope for with the way the Eagles played the match.

“It is difficult to play against the unknown, particularly when you talk about their pedigree.

“The Burudians came in as a dark horse. Nobody knows much about them. I knew it was going to be a difficult match.

“The Eagles also did not disappoint. They played calmly for most part of the 90 minutes. Their passes were accurate, but the only snag was their finishing and touch.

“However, when Odion Ighalo entered the pitch, he perfectly utilised one of the passes. That is football, it shows maturity. Nigerians doff their hat for him (İghalo).”

Izielen, who also once coached the Super Falcons, said Samuel Chukwueze was the shining star of the team, and tipped him for greatness.

“He is a fantastic player whose mates are yet to understand. When he discovered that his passes were not being utilised, he went solo,” he said.