Akpata emerges NBA President

A former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL), Olumide Akpata, on Thursday has won the association’s national election.

Akpata, the only non-Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) among three candidates, had polled 9,851 votes (54.3 per cent) to win the election.

His closest challenger was Dr. Babatunde Ajibade (SAN) who polled 4,310 votes (23.8 per cent).

A former NBA General Secretary, Dele Adesina (SAN), scored 3,968 (21.9 per cent) of the votes cast.

A total of 29,636 lawyers were expected to vote nationwide in the electronic poll, according to NBA’s Electoral Committee, chaired by Mr. Tawo Tawo (SAN).

Other positions were First Vice-President, Second Vice-President, General Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, Welfare Secretary, Financial Secretary, Publicity Secretary and Assistant Publicity Secretary.

