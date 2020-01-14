Akon Reveals He has Finalised Agreement for Akon City in Senegal

Congratulations to Akon!

The singer-turned-businessman took to his Instagram yesterday to announce that he has finalised an agreement for the establishment of Akon City in Senegal.

In his post, he told fans that he was “looking forward to hosting you there in the future,” however, he did not share details of this said city deal.

It is worthy to note, though, that he previously explained his goals for the city in an interview with Nick Cannon back in December. “It’s a 10-year building block so we’re doing it in stages,” he said at the time. “We started construction in March and stage two is going to be 2025.” Elsewhere in the Power 106 chat, Akon criticized billionaires who haven’t put their money toward similar efforts.

He continued, “If you can have a billion dollars sitting in the bank, while you have all these people suffering, it’s crazy to me. It’s like a waste of a billion dollars.”

Akon’s plans are to build in the village of Mbodiene, with climate-conscious appproaches at the helm. The agreement with tourism company SAPCO, according to a separate Jakarta Post report, is a “memorandum of understanding.”

See his announcement below: